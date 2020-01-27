StockMarketWire.com - Kodal Minerals said its Bougouni lithium project in Mali could cost about $117m plus contingency costs to build and have an 8.5-year mine life.
The details came from a feasibility study that formed part of a mining permit application that had been submitted to the Mali government.
The study also estimated the mine would produce 220,000 tonnes of 6% spodumene concentrate, with life-of-mine revenue exceeding $1.4bn and an estimated ongoing cash cost of $431 per tonne of concentrate.
The project's internal rate of return was pegged at 58%, or 51% after tax.
'The expected timeframe for our operation to be producing spodumene concentrate is in the second half of 2021,' chief executive Bernard Aylward said.
'On current forecasts we will be coming into production in an improving lithium market, which provides further confidence in the robustness of the project.'
