StockMarketWire.com - Block Energy said it was applying for permits to install a gas processing facility at its West Rustavi field in Georgia by the second quarter of 2020.
The company said production testing as underway at well WR-38Z following a clean-up period to stabilise the well and recover fluids lost during drilling.
Peak production rates had exceeded 300 barrels of oil per day and 1.5m cubic feet per day of gas, equivalent to more than 550 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Drilling operations had begun at well WR-51Z, the third of West Rustavi's wells to be horizontally sidetracked.
At 1:48pm: [LON:BLOE] Block Energy Plc Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 share price was -0.15p at 5.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
