StockMarketWire.com - Jersey Oil & Gas said it had acquired operatorship and an additional 70% working interest in a North Sea licence from Norway's Equinor.
The acquisition cost included a $3m milestone payment upon sanctioning by the UK's Oil & Gas Authority of a field development plan for the Verbier Field, plus $5m upon first oil.
Royalty payments would also be paid on the first 35m barrels of oil produced from Verbier.
Jersey Oil & Gas already owned 18% of the asset so the deal would lift its stake to 88%.
At 1:54pm: [LON:JOG] Jersey Oil And Gas Plc share price was -8.5p at 129p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: