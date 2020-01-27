FTSE 100 NMC Health 1389.00 +3.08% Polymetal International 1279.00 +1.03% National Grid 1016.50 +0.21% Pearson 584.10 +0.05% International Consolidated Airlines 584.30 -5.91% InterContinental Hotels Group 4537.75 -5.58% Prudential 1338.75 -5.56% easyJet 1405.00 -5.23% Rolls-Royce Group 625.20 -4.98% FTSE 250 Fresnillo 650.60 +2.30% Hochschild Mining 172.40 +1.53% Computacenter 1814.50 +1.26% Centamin 129.88 +1.00% PureTech Health 306.00 +0.99% Fidelity China Special Situations 222.75 -6.99% Premier Oil 106.53 -5.43% Spirent Communications 229.00 -5.18% Ferrexpo 140.90 -4.89% Schroder Oriental Income Fd 244.50 -4.86% FTSE 350 NMC Health 1389.00 +3.08% Fresnillo 650.60 +2.30% Hochschild Mining 172.40 +1.53% Computacenter 1814.50 +1.26% Polymetal International 1279.00 +1.03% Fidelity China Special Situations 222.75 -6.99% International Consolidated Airlines 584.30 -5.91% InterContinental Hotels Group 4537.75 -5.58% Prudential 1338.75 -5.56% Premier Oil 106.53 -5.43% AIM Cloudbuy 0.35 +40.00% Petrel Resources 16.90 +35.20% Byotrol 1.98 +21.17% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 +20.00% Global Petroleum 2.55 +18.60% LightwaveRF 1.75 -22.22% Volga Gas 31.50 -18.18% Safestyle UK 60.00 -13.29% Tanfield Group 2.00 -13.04% Gunsynd Ord 0.01p 0.01 -12.50% Overall Market Cloudbuy 0.35 +40.00% Petrel Resources 16.90 +35.20% Byotrol 1.98 +21.17% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 +20.00% Global Petroleum 2.55 +18.60% Amigo Holdings 49.53 -27.16% LightwaveRF 1.75 -22.22% Volga Gas 31.50 -18.18% Cathay International Holdings 3.00 -14.29% Petra Diamonds 9.24 -13.64%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
