StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1389.00       +3.08%
Polymetal International                 1279.00       +1.03%
National Grid                           1016.50       +0.21%
Pearson                                  584.10       +0.05%
International Consolidated Airlines      584.30       -5.91%
InterContinental Hotels Group           4537.75       -5.58%
Prudential                              1338.75       -5.56%
easyJet                                 1405.00       -5.23%
Rolls-Royce Group                        625.20       -4.98%

FTSE 250
Fresnillo                                650.60       +2.30%
Hochschild Mining                        172.40       +1.53%
Computacenter                           1814.50       +1.26%
Centamin                                 129.88       +1.00%
PureTech Health                          306.00       +0.99%
Fidelity China Special Situations        222.75       -6.99%
Premier Oil                              106.53       -5.43%
Spirent Communications                   229.00       -5.18%
Ferrexpo                                 140.90       -4.89%
Schroder Oriental Income Fd              244.50       -4.86%

FTSE 350
NMC Health                              1389.00       +3.08%
Fresnillo                                650.60       +2.30%
Hochschild Mining                        172.40       +1.53%
Computacenter                           1814.50       +1.26%
Polymetal International                 1279.00       +1.03%
Fidelity China Special Situations        222.75       -6.99%
International Consolidated Airlines      584.30       -5.91%
InterContinental Hotels Group           4537.75       -5.58%
Prudential                              1338.75       -5.56%
Premier Oil                              106.53       -5.43%

AIM
Cloudbuy                                   0.35      +40.00%
Petrel Resources                          16.90      +35.20%
Byotrol                                    1.98      +21.17%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07      +20.00%
Global Petroleum                           2.55      +18.60%
LightwaveRF                                1.75      -22.22%
Volga Gas                                 31.50      -18.18%
Safestyle UK                              60.00      -13.29%
Tanfield Group                             2.00      -13.04%
Gunsynd  Ord 0.01p                         0.01      -12.50%

Overall Market
Cloudbuy                                   0.35      +40.00%
Petrel Resources                          16.90      +35.20%
Byotrol                                    1.98      +21.17%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07      +20.00%
Global Petroleum                           2.55      +18.60%
Amigo Holdings                            49.53      -27.16%
LightwaveRF                                1.75      -22.22%
Volga Gas                                 31.50      -18.18%
Cathay International Holdings              3.00      -14.29%
Petra Diamonds                             9.24      -13.64%