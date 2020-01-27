StockMarketWire.com - Columbus Energy Resources said it had made the first injection of carbon dioxide as part of an enhanced oil recovery effort at the Trinity Inniss field in Trinidad.
The company had injected the first tank gas into well AT5X and would also determine any impact on enhancement of production in offset wells to AT5X.
At 2:03pm: [LON:CERP] Columbus Energy Resources Plc Ord 0.05p share price was 0p at 2.7p
