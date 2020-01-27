StockMarketWire.com - Transport information group Journeo said it had received the first tranche of purchase orders under a £4.8m contract with Edinburgh Council announced in December

The orders, valued at £0.8m, were for the supply of integrated real-time passenger information systems and software for Edinburgh bus station and included a five-year services and support package.


At 2:06pm: [LON:JNEO] share price was +1.5p at 57.5p



