StockMarketWire.com - Transport information group Journeo said it had received the first tranche of purchase orders under a £4.8m contract with Edinburgh Council announced in December
The orders, valued at £0.8m, were for the supply of integrated real-time passenger information systems and software for Edinburgh bus station and included a five-year services and support package.
At 2:06pm: [LON:JNEO] share price was +1.5p at 57.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
