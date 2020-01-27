StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1402.75       +4.10%
Polymetal International                 1278.50       +0.99%
International Consolidated Airlines      583.10       -6.10%
easyJet                                 1396.75       -5.78%
Prudential                              1344.25       -5.17%
Carnival                                3260.00       -4.90%
InterContinental Hotels Group           4582.50       -4.65%

FTSE 250
Fresnillo                                645.40       +1.48%
Bakkavor Group                           135.00       +0.90%
Computacenter                           1808.00       +0.89%
Hochschild Mining                        171.15       +0.80%
Contourglobal  Ord 1p Wi                 200.40       +0.60%
Fidelity China Special Situations        224.25       -6.37%
Kaz Minerals                             451.75       -5.15%
Clarkson                                2900.00       -5.07%
Premier Oil                              106.95       -5.06%
Ferrexpo                                 141.18       -4.70%

AIM
Petrel Resources                          16.50      +32.00%
Byotrol                                    2.15      +31.90%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07      +20.00%
Greatland Gold                             2.98      +19.40%
Location Sciences Group                    1.82      +17.74%
LightwaveRF                                1.75      -22.22%
Cloudbuy                                   0.20      -20.00%
Volga Gas                                 33.00      -14.29%
Safestyle UK                              59.50      -14.02%
Tanfield Group                             1.99      -13.48%

Amigo Holdings                            49.05      -27.87%
LightwaveRF                                1.75      -22.22%
Cathay International Holdings              3.00      -14.29%
