FTSE 100 NMC Health 1402.75 +4.10% Polymetal International 1278.50 +0.99% International Consolidated Airlines 583.10 -6.10% easyJet 1396.75 -5.78% Prudential 1344.25 -5.17% Carnival 3260.00 -4.90% InterContinental Hotels Group 4582.50 -4.65% FTSE 250 Fresnillo 645.40 +1.48% Bakkavor Group 135.00 +0.90% Computacenter 1808.00 +0.89% Hochschild Mining 171.15 +0.80% Contourglobal Ord 1p Wi 200.40 +0.60% Fidelity China Special Situations 224.25 -6.37% Kaz Minerals 451.75 -5.15% Clarkson 2900.00 -5.07% Premier Oil 106.95 -5.06% Ferrexpo 141.18 -4.70% FTSE 350 NMC Health 1402.75 +4.10% Fresnillo 645.40 +1.48% Polymetal International 1278.50 +0.99% Bakkavor Group 135.00 +0.90% Computacenter 1808.00 +0.89% Fidelity China Special Situations 224.25 -6.37% International Consolidated Airlines 583.10 -6.10% easyJet 1396.75 -5.78% Prudential 1344.25 -5.17% Kaz Minerals 451.75 -5.15% AIM Petrel Resources 16.50 +32.00% Byotrol 2.15 +31.90% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 +20.00% Greatland Gold 2.98 +19.40% Location Sciences Group 1.82 +17.74% LightwaveRF 1.75 -22.22% Cloudbuy 0.20 -20.00% Volga Gas 33.00 -14.29% Safestyle UK 59.50 -14.02% Tanfield Group 1.99 -13.48% Overall Market Petrel Resources 16.50 +32.00% Byotrol 2.15 +31.90% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 +20.00% Greatland Gold 2.98 +19.40% Location Sciences Group 1.82 +17.74% Amigo Holdings 49.05 -27.87% LightwaveRF 1.75 -22.22% Cloudbuy 0.20 -20.00% Cathay International Holdings 3.00 -14.29% Volga Gas 33.00 -14.29%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
