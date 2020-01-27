StockMarketWire.com - 
GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £132,702,858

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £127,136,608

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £126,531,949

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £120,120,637

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £102,208,808

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £94,615,900

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £83,210,674

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £79,181,969

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £77,089,730

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £69,488,323

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £69,128,019

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £60,941,030

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £60,374,600

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £56,440,158

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £56,053,827

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £54,135,289

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £50,397,013

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£49,411,759

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £48,674,391

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £48,481,394

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £45,450,653

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £41,176,862

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £39,862,815

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £37,438,031

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £35,791,508

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £35,572,875

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £31,073,359

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £28,728,215

IHG	InterContinental Hotels Group PLC value of shares traded £27,801,874

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £25,909,740



