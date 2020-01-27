GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £132,702,858 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £127,136,608 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £126,531,949 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £120,120,637 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £102,208,808 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £94,615,900 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £83,210,674 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £79,181,969 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £77,089,730 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £69,488,323 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £69,128,019 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £60,941,030 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £60,374,600 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £56,440,158 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £56,053,827 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £54,135,289 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £50,397,013 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £49,411,759 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £48,674,391 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £48,481,394 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £45,450,653 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £41,176,862 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £39,862,815 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £37,438,031 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £35,791,508 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £35,572,875 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £31,073,359 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £28,728,215 IHG InterContinental Hotels Group PLC value of shares traded £27,801,874 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £25,909,740 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com