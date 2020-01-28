StockMarketWire.com - Irn-bru maker AG Barr said it expected profit within the 'top end' of market forecasts amid signs of progress on efforts to turnaround the business following a challenging summer.
Adjusted pre-tax profit performance was expected to be at the top end of current market expectations, just ahead of £37m, with revenue expected to be about £255m, down from £279m last year, the company said.
The upbeat forecast followed challenging trading conditions during the year, particularly across the summer period, when volumes came under pressure from the introduction of the sugar tax, CO2 shortages and adverse whether. But the company adjusted its promotional and pricing position to align more closely with the market. This weighed on volumes, but delivered an increase in average realised prices.
'We have completed the first phase of our business re-engineering programme. The associated exceptional costs in the period of £1.5-to-£2m are expected to be almost entirely offset by a one-off exceptional gain related to the removal of a wind turbine at our Cumbernauld site,' AG Barr said.
'The external landscape remains challenging, however we exit the year with encouraging trading momentum which we expect to continue into 2020,' It added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
