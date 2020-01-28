StockMarketWire.com - Food delivery company Just Eat said it expected earnings within the top end of its expectations and confirmed that it had agreed to become McDonald's delivery partner.
The company said it expected underlying EBITDA of around £200m, with group orders of £254m and revenue of about £1.0bn.
UK order growth in 2019 was 8%. Order growth in its other markets during the fourth quarter followed similar trends to those seen in third, with 'good momentum in Australia, Italy and Switzerland and continued strong growth in Canada,' it added.
Just Eat agreed to become McDonald's second exclusive delivery partner in the UK and Ireland. The partnership would be implemented during 2020.
'This partnership, along with our recently announced relationship with Greggs, will require significant investment but will accelerate our growth ambitions and enhance our market position by offering our customers the widest choice available,' said Peter Duffy, Just Eat's Interim chief executive.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
