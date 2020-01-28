StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company M&C Saatchi said it had appointed two new directors, including Gareth Davis as its deputy chairman.

Davis had been chairman of packaging company DS Smith since 2012 and was also a director of asset manager Gresham House.

Colin Jones, meanwhile, would become a non-executive director of the company. He was currently chairman of market information group Centaur Media and was also a director of education college City Lit.

'The board intends to appoint additional non-executive directors and will make further announcements in due course,' M&C Saatchi said.

'As previously announced, once in place, the board's non-executive directors, led by Gareth Davis, will conduct a full review of the company's governance.'


At 8:02am: [LON:SAA] MC Saatchi PLC share price was +1p at 111p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com