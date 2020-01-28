StockMarketWire.com - Digital marketing and communications group Next 15 warned it would report a full-year adjusted profit marginally below its expectations.
Revenue for the year through January was expected to be broadly in line with expectations, after taking into account recent strength in Sterling.
Revenue and profit were both stil seen rising at double-digit growth rates, the company said.
Next 15 said the prospects of its Beyond business unit had improved in recent months, although the recovery to profitability had taken longer than anticipated.
'We remain confident about our prospects for the coming year and again expect double digit revenue and profit growth,' Next 15 said.
'We have an active acquisition pipeline and expect to complete a number of acquisitions in the next couple of months.'
'The new business pipeline remains strong in all markets and recent material wins for the group have included: Microsoft, REED, Photobox and Intel.'
At 8:16am: [LON:NFC] Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC share price was -6p at 516p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
