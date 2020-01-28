StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements developer OptiBiotix Health said it had extended the terms and territories of an original distribution agreements with CTC and Cambridge Commodities.
For the arrangement with CTC, the number of territories with non-exclusive distribution rights had been extended from the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Colombia to include the Dominican Republic and Guatemala
The agreement was for an initial period of 18 months with renewal linked to sales targets.
For Cambridge Commodities, the UK arrangement was extended to include Ireland.
The agreement was for an initial period of 24 months with renewal also linked to sales targets.
At 8:23am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was 0p at 55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
