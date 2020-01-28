StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom announced plans to add three more shows to the slate early this year.
The three shows included 'The Sitch with Mike and Lauren,' 'Truth vs. Hollywood' and 'Life's Little Mysteries.'
'Life's Little Mysteries,' premiered earlier this week, while 'The Sitch with Mike and Lauren' and 'Truth vs. Hollywood' were set for 3 March and 14 April.
The increase in the content slate was central to the company's growth strategy, and underpin higher margin returns and further enhancing its intellectual property, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
