StockMarketWire.com - Mortgage advisory group Mortgage Advice Bureau said its annual revenue rose 16%, though it also said that political uncertainty had impacted per-adviser sales rates.
Revenue for the year through December was seen rising to £143m, comprising organic revenue growth of 10%.
Mortgage Advice Bureau said the rise was driven by a 14% increase in the average number of 'core' advisers for the year to 1,293. Total adviser numbers rose 20% to 1,457.
However, underlying average annual revenue per adviser for the core business fell 3%.
Pre-tax profit was expected to be in line with the company's expectations, it added.
'Activity in the housing market was impacted by the continuing political and economic uncertainties associated with Brexit, particularly in the earlier part of 2019,' Mortgage Advice Bureau said.
At 8:33am: (LON:MAB1) Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings Plc share price was +72p at 768p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: