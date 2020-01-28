StockMarketWire.com - 
IHP	Integrafin Holdings Plc Ord 1p Wi value of shares traded £40,863,978

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £28,610,006

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £17,745,639

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £16,402,307

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £13,193,186

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £12,075,425

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £10,765,593

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £9,443,391

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £9,277,001

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £9,119,092

SDY	Speedy Hire PLC value of shares traded £7,710,746

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £7,468,184

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £7,433,142

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £7,419,573

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £6,998,815

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £6,653,166

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £6,510,499

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £6,450,814

MGNS	Morgan Sindall PLC value of shares traded £6,287,984

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £6,186,995

PRSM	Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £6,111,936

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £5,696,079

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £5,475,397

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £5,474,418

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £5,377,242

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £4,815,450

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £4,603,562

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £4,516,703

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £4,495,904

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £4,284,594



