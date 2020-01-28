StockMarketWire.com - Power and water supplier to businesses Yu said it expected its annual earnings to be 'at least in line' with market expectations amid a 35% revenue boost.
The company said revenue for the year through December was seen rising to around £110m, up from £80.6m on-year, an increase ahead of market expectations.
Yu said its performance had improved significantly in the second half as recovery efforts took effect.
The company's shares were in 2018 battered by an accounting error that saw it overstate its revenue.
Yu said it expected to post a 'material improvement' to its adjusted earnings for the 2020 financial year, with a higher gross margin.
At 9:19am: [LON:YU.] Yu Group Plc share price was +30p at 142.5p
