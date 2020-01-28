StockMarketWire.com - BlueRock Diamonds said production at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa had not been materially impacted by a peaceful demonstration held by local community members on Sunday.
BlueRock said its management were talking with the local community to resolve their issues.
'Naturally, we are disappointed that a demonstration was deemed necessary given we maintain regular contact with the local community and government,' executive chairman Mike Houston said.
'Production has not been materially affected and we remain confident of achieving our internal budget, whilst we develop longer-term mine plans to optimise the resource.'
'These plans when implemented will importantly result in additional employment, the increased use of local services and have a very positive impact on the community at large.'
'We look forward to maintaining a good working relationship with our community and will update the market regarding any further developments.'
At 9:48am: [LON:BRD] Bluerock Diamonds Plc Ord 1p share price was -6p at 102.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
