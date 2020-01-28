StockMarketWire.com - SDX Energy said a well in Morocco had encountered commercial quantities of gas in excess of pre-drill estimates.

The company estimated that 1.3bn-to-1.9bn cubic feet of gas was recoverable from the horizons of the OYF-2 well, which was drilled to a depth of 1,210 meters.

The discovery would be tied into SDX's infrastructure when required, at an estimated cost of around $2m.


At 9:53am: [LON:SDX] SDX Energy Inc. share price was +0.25p at 26.25p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com