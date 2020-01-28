DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £58,055,185 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £50,872,330 IHP Integrafin Holdings Plc Ord 1p Wi value of shares traded £43,096,868 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £30,491,914 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £28,275,107 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £27,710,865 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £22,181,369 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £21,863,700 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £20,979,576 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £20,796,147 SLA Standard Life Aberdeen value of shares traded £19,915,400 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £19,858,839 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £17,051,228 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £16,027,037 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £16,009,002 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £15,318,426 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £13,687,634 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £13,671,566 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £13,097,312 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £13,065,159 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £12,229,803 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £11,834,963 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £11,802,893 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £11,616,415 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £11,525,156 PRSM Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £11,242,229 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £10,783,527 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £10,624,301 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £10,459,337 SDY Speedy Hire PLC value of shares traded £9,816,468 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com