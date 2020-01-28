StockMarketWire.com - 
DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £58,055,185

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £50,872,330

IHP	Integrafin Holdings Plc Ord 1p Wi value of shares traded £43,096,868

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £30,491,914

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £28,275,107

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £27,710,865

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £22,181,369

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £21,863,700

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £20,979,576

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £20,796,147

SLA	Standard Life Aberdeen value of shares traded £19,915,400

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £19,858,839

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £17,051,228

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £16,027,037

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £16,009,002

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £15,318,426

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £13,687,634

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £13,671,566

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £13,097,312

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£13,065,159

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £12,229,803

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £11,834,963

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £11,802,893

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £11,616,415

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £11,525,156

PRSM	Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £11,242,229

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £10,783,527

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £10,624,301

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £10,459,337

SDY	Speedy Hire PLC value of shares traded £9,816,468



