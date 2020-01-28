StockMarketWire.com - 
BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £122,557,561

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £74,996,830

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £66,646,581

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £51,385,404

IHP	Integrafin Holdings Plc Ord 1p Wi value of shares traded £43,548,145

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £41,766,216

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £38,489,016

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,156,545

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £34,606,771

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £31,420,363

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £29,832,257

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £29,651,636

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £28,636,749

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £27,408,636

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £24,513,392

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £23,128,688

SLA	Standard Life Aberdeen value of shares traded £22,892,393

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £21,949,253

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £20,221,113

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£19,886,836

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £19,101,629

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £18,334,389

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £17,518,500

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £17,086,265

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £17,075,226

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £16,897,619

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £15,831,980

STJ	St James's Place PLC value of shares traded £15,455,384

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £15,265,370

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £14,232,646



