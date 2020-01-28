BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £122,557,561 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £74,996,830 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £66,646,581 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £51,385,404 IHP Integrafin Holdings Plc Ord 1p Wi value of shares traded £43,548,145 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £41,766,216 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £38,489,016 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,156,545 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £34,606,771 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £31,420,363 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £29,832,257 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £29,651,636 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £28,636,749 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £27,408,636 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £24,513,392 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £23,128,688 SLA Standard Life Aberdeen value of shares traded £22,892,393 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £21,949,253 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £20,221,113 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £19,886,836 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £19,101,629 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £18,334,389 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £17,518,500 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £17,086,265 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £17,075,226 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £16,897,619 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £15,831,980 STJ St James's Place PLC value of shares traded £15,455,384 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £15,265,370 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £14,232,646 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com