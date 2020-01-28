StockMarketWire.com - Kaz Minerals said it had upped the size of a pre-export finance loan facility to $1bn, while extending its tenor and a reducing its margin pricing.
The move represented a net increase of $700m above the $300m outstanding under the existing facility.
Its maturity date had been extended by 3.5 years, from June 2021 until December 2024.
It also came with a reduced interest margin set initially at 2.50% above US dollar Libor, previously set at 3.00% under the existing facility.
The margin was variable during the life of the facility ranging between 2.25% and 3.50% above US dollar Libor, depending on the ratio of net debt to EBITDA, to be tested semi-annually.
At 1:11pm: [LON:KAZ] Kaz Minerals PLC share price was +1.85p at 447.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
