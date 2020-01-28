StockMarketWire.com - Hospitality and leisure sector services provider Christie said it had sold nursery group Kids Allowed to Kids Planet, for an undisclosed sum.
The the Kids Allowed group had grown organically since being founded in 2003 to comprise eight nurseries providing childcare to around 2,000 children.
The nurseries were sold on a leasehold basis, in an off-market transaction, to Kids Planet, an expanding group operator with more than 44 nurseries across the North West and Midlands.
At 1:43pm: [LON:CTG] Christie Group PLC share price was 0p at 123.5p
