StockMarketWire.com - Angus Energy said it had completed is acquisition of a 51% share of UK oil licence from Saltfleetby Energy.
All conditions precedent to the farm-in agreement for the relevant blocks of licence PEDL005 had satisfied.
Angus Energy said it had now entered into a joint operating agreement with Saltfleetby Energy to formalise ongoing operations.
'Now that the legal formalities are completed, we look forward to progressing with reconnection and resuming production from the Saltfleetby field,' managing director George Lucan.
At 1:56pm: [LON:ANGS] Angus Energy Plc share price was +0.03p at 0.75p
