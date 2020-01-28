StockMarketWire.com - Specialist financial advisory group Frenkel Topping said it had received a preliminary approach from Harwood Capital that could lead to a takeover offer for the company.
'At this stage, there can be no certainty that any offer will be made nor as to the terms of any such offer,' Frenkel Topping said.
Harwood Capital must make a firm offer by 25 February or walk away, under UK listing rules.
At 2:02pm: [LON:FEN] Frenkel Topping Group PLC share price was +1p at 43.5p
