StockMarketWire.com - Condor Gold said it had been granted an extension to complete an application for its La India project in Nicaragua.
The company said it now had until 27 July 2021 to complete the conditions of a key environmental permit to develop and extract ore from the La India open pit.
Water and sewage management studies for processing plant offices and accommodation had been complete.
Tailings storage facility final engineering designs and the majority of surface water management system for the mine had been awarded to Tierra.
Offers had also been made to buy the surface rights from all landowners within the mine site infrastructure, with 50% having accepted.
At 2:43pm: [LON:CNR] Condor Gold PLC share price was -1p at 20.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
