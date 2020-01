BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £138,016,647 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £99,869,046 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £98,083,920 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £93,457,331 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £86,038,180 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £74,734,766 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £66,528,732 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £57,177,564 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £56,280,545 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £53,132,898 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £52,583,677 IHP Integrafin Holdings Plc Ord 1p Wi value of shares traded £43,993,632 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £41,393,185 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £37,897,776 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £34,309,596 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £33,102,903 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £32,938,740 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £30,807,896 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £29,066,090 SLA Standard Life Aberdeen value of shares traded £27,276,449 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £27,159,130 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £26,024,513 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £25,628,243 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £25,382,861 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £23,900,355 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £22,826,152 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £21,873,123 STJ St James's Place PLC value of shares traded £21,265,243 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £21,061,736 SDY Speedy Hire PLC value of shares traded £19,929,099 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com