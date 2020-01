BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £146,690,654 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £131,713,133 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £113,143,934 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £105,046,679 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £91,694,129 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £82,705,409 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £81,624,997 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £76,138,443 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £65,363,396 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £62,929,414 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £61,913,837 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £50,220,216 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £47,492,071 IHP Integrafin Holdings Plc Ord 1p Wi value of shares traded £45,141,637 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £45,032,655 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £43,308,620 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £40,061,196 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £37,683,046 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £35,272,364 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £34,104,595 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £31,208,446 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £30,467,489 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £30,042,299 SLA Standard Life Aberdeen value of shares traded £29,507,056 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £29,408,055 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £28,977,606 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £27,438,770 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £25,109,420 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £24,198,970 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £23,667,690 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com