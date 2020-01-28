RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £216,686,550 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £176,112,866 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £156,261,577 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £147,465,395 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £138,677,172 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £122,383,912 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £121,614,459 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £109,618,904 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £103,160,261 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £101,345,529 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £100,916,316 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £74,338,235 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £72,138,801 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £64,328,288 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £63,693,864 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £61,933,361 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £61,872,859 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £60,738,613 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £52,043,181 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £51,697,898 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £51,572,543 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £49,944,621 IHP Integrafin Holdings Plc Ord 1p Wi value of shares traded £46,403,746 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £43,393,953 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £42,325,734 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £41,944,037 RR. Rolls-Royce Group PLC value of shares traded £41,389,024 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £40,723,980 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £40,552,473 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £40,091,461 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com