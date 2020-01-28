StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £216,686,550

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £176,112,866

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £156,261,577

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £147,465,395

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £138,677,172

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £122,383,912

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £121,614,459

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £109,618,904

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £103,160,261

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £101,345,529

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £100,916,316

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £74,338,235

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £72,138,801

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £64,328,288

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £63,693,864

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £61,933,361

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £61,872,859

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £60,738,613

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £52,043,181

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £51,697,898

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£51,572,543

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £49,944,621

IHP	Integrafin Holdings Plc Ord 1p Wi value of shares traded £46,403,746

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £43,393,953

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £42,325,734

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £41,944,037

RR.	Rolls-Royce Group PLC value of shares traded £41,389,024

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £40,723,980

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £40,552,473

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £40,091,461



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com