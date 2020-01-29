StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Ted Baker said it had appointed current director Jennifer Roebuck to the newly created role of chief customer officer.
Roebuck had previously worked as multi-channel marketing director at French Connection and chief marketing officer at Feel Unique.
In her new role, she would develop a customer and digital strategy and explore new digital partnership opportunities.
Ted Baker said its search for a permanent chairman and chief executive was 'progressing well'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
