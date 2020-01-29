StockMarketWire.com - Anglo American said the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit had increased during the first cycle of 2020 to $545m from $500m seen in the same cycle a year earlier.
The figure compared to $426m seen in the tenth cycle of 2019.
'Demand for rough diamonds increased during the first sight of 2020 following the end of year selling season and subsequent inventory restocking,' said Bruce Cleaver, chief executive, De Beers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: