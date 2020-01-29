StockMarketWire.com - Water utility United Utilities said it would now pay its dividends based on the UK consumer price index after it agreed to a new framework set by national regulator Ofwat.
The company currently based its payout on the retail price index growth rate (RPI), which was typically higher than the consumer price index (CPIH).
In line with its existing policy, United Utilities said its dividend for the 2020 financial year was expected to be 42.6p.
However, for the upcoming AMP7 regulatory period, the dividend would be linked to CPIH growth through to the 2025 financial year.
'The change from the current RPI growth to the lower CPIH growth for AMP7 is consistent with the change to CPIH as the basis for indexing allowed revenues,' the company said.
'This target reflects a detailed assessment of the final determination, including the lower allowed regulatory return for AMP7.'
United Utilities said it had a 'long track record' of sharing outperformance with customers, exemplified by additional investment in excess of £600m beteween 2010 and 2020.
The balance of outperformance after sharing with customers had been retained and therefore available for distribution, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
