StockMarketWire.com - Services provider to alternative asset managers Sanne said it expected to grow its annual revenue by about 16% and post underlying earnings in line with its previously revised expectations.
The company said growth in revenue for the year through December was driven by a strong performance in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Mauritius and North America segments.
It added that its operating margin had improved significantly in the second half compared to the first and was expected to be in line with expectations.
Separately, Sanne also announced that it had agreed to acquire fund administration platform Inbhear for an upfront €6.6mm plus an earn-out over the next three years capped at €7.8m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
