StockMarketWire.com - IT services company FDM reported an 11% rise in annual revenue thanks to a 'solid' performance in the second half of the year.
For the year to 31 December 2019, revenue rose 11% to £272m on-year and placed 3,924 mounties - the company's own permanent IT and business consultants - on client sites, up 5% from 3,747 last year.
The uptick in revenue was driven by 'solid' performance in the second half of 2019 despite a drag from weaker performance in the UK and Ireland, the company said. The UK and Ireland closed 2019 with 1,910 mounties deployed down 5% on-year. North America, Asia Pacific and EMEA reported an uptick in mounties deployed.
The company said it expected financial performance for the year to 31 December 2019 to be in line with its expectations.
'2020 has started promisingly with strong levels of activity and client demand across all geographies and we look forward to a further year of good progress,' FDM said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
