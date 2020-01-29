StockMarketWire.com - Builders' merchant Travis Perkins said its soon-to-be-separated Wickes DIY chain had boosted its annual sales by 7.7%.
Sales on a like-for-like basis for the year through December had risen 8.7%, including a 4.5% rise in the fourth quarter.
Chief executive David Wood said a demerger and separate listing of Wickes remained on track for the second quarter of 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
