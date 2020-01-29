StockMarketWire.com - Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust beat its benchmark after reporting a 7.5% uptick in net asset value in the first half of its financial year.
The Numis Smaller Companies index benchmark rose 4.9% over the six months through November.
'Our company's share price rose by 16.0% on a total return basis for the period, outstripping its peer group, which increased by an average of 10.7%,' the company said.
'Smaller companies outperformed larger companies over the period. This was driven principally by investors taking a more positive view on the outlook for the UK economy and an end to political and Brexit uncertainty which favoured the more domestically focused smaller company universe over the more internationally diverse constituents of the FTSE 100,' it added.
The interim dividend was raised by 7.7% to 7.0p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
