StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Quilter said it boosted its assets under management in 2019 thanks to positive market movements, though it was a tougher year for fresh fund inflows.
Assets under management and administration in the year through December rose 13% to £110.4bn, the company said.
Net client cash flow was a positive £0.3bn, down from £4.7bn on-year.
'2019 was a good year for market performance but a challenging year for net client flows,' chief executive Paul Feeney said.
'We were pleased to finish the year in a positive position.'
'Net inflows of £0.3bn for the year represented a sharp turnaround from the net outflow of £0.2bn for the nine months to end-September.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
