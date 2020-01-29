StockMarketWire.com - High-tech components supplier Oxford Instruments said it had completed the sale of its 47% share in Scienta Omicron to existing joint venture shareholders for 147m Swedish krona (£11.7m).

The joint venture was established in 2015 and consisted of Oxford Instruments' Omicron Nanotechnology and GDI's Scienta Scientific.

'The sale of our share in Scienta Omicron supports our continued customer-centric focus on our chosen markets with long-term growth drivers where we can maintain or develop leading positions, enhancing our ability to deliver further growth and margin improvement,' chief executive Ian Barkshire said.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com