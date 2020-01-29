StockMarketWire.com - Flexible energy generation group Plutus PowerGen swung to a modest first-half profit as it adjusted to falling sales by cutting costs.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through October amounted to £0.12m, compared to a loss of £0.13m on-year.
'We have been cutting costs and continue to cut costs to the bare minimum,' chairman Charles Tatnall said.
'We have to be prepared for tough times ahead and your incumbent directors are determined to ensure that the company is in a good position to take advantage of opportunities going forward.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
