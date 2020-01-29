StockMarketWire.com - Auto dealer Pendragon warned that its annual underlying profit would be around the bottom end of current expectations.

The company said its performance improved significantly in the second half, though a challenging consumer environment in the final quarter of the year had impacting its franchised UK Motor division.

'However, the board remains confident that the improvement in performance during the second-half puts the business on a much stronger footing as we enter 2020,' Pendragon said.




