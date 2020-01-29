StockMarketWire.com - Engineering services group Renew said its order book had swelled in the first quarter, putting on track to meet its expectations for the full year.

The company's order book at 31 December stood at £651m, up from £570m on-year, chairman David Forbes said in an update to coincide with Renew's annual general meeting.


At 8:09am: [LON:RNWH] Renew Holdings PLC share price was -1p at 511p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com