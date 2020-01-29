StockMarketWire.com - British Airways said it had suspended flights between the UK and China following the outbreak of new coronavirus across the mainland.
The move comes followed advice from the Foreign Office that Britons should avoid "all but essential travel" to China on fears of further contagion of the virus.
At 8:11am: [LON:IAG] International Consolidated Airlines Group share price was +1.6p at 594p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
