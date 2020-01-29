StockMarketWire.com - Internet domain owner Minds + Machines said it would pay a maiden dividend after it experienced 'a fundamental' improvement in revenue growth and cash generation in 2019.
Cash from operations for the year through December rose to $6.2m, up from $2.3m on-year.
Revenue was expected to be 'significantly ahead', with the quality of revenue continuing to improve, the company said.
At 8:20am: [LON:MMX] Minds Machines Group Ltd share price was -0.05p at 8.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
