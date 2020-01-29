StockMarketWire.com - Video advertising technology company Tremor International said it expected to post a rise in annual adjusted earnings following its acquisition of RhythmOne in April.
Adjusted EBITDA for the year through December was expected at around $60m on revenue of around $325m.
The company did not provide comparative figures, though last year it reported adjusted EBITDA of $44.1m on revenue of $276.9m.
The RhythmOne deal marked a shift in Tremor's focus to video brand advertising, with the performance marketing element of the company becoming minor.
'Following completion of the merger, the board has been focused on the integration of RhythmOne and re-organising the business to concentrate on brand advertising and higher-margin activities,' the company said.
'These activities helped to create a streamlined end-to-end and efficient solution as well as driving synergies in a relatively short period of time.'
