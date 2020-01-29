StockMarketWire.com - Energean Oil and Gas said it expected revenue to fall despite an increase in annual output.
Full-year revenue was expected to be approximately $76m in 2019, down from $90.3m last year.
Working interest reserves and resources were expected to rise 38% to 554m boe on-year, driven primarily by the 190m boe Karish north discovery.
The company also reported capital expenditure jumped to $721m from $492m and said the Karish development was on track to deliver first gas in the first half of 2021.
For 2020, the company expected production in a range of 42,500-50,000 boe per day and capital expenditure of $995m of which $620, would be spent in Israel.
'Karish and Tanin is on track to deliver first gas in 1H 2021 and we have now secured 5.0 bcm/yr of firmly contracted gas sales to Israeli domestic buyers, 1.3 bcm/yr of contingent gas sales and 2.0 bcm/yr of potential sales to be discussed under a Letter of Intent with Greece's DEPA,' Energean said.
