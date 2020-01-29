StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure and services provider Fulcrum Utility Services said it had appointed Daren Harris as chief executive officer with immediate effect.
The company also announced the appointment of Terry Dugdale, chief operating officer (Gas), to group COO with immediate effect.
At 8:38am: [LON:FCRM] Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd share price was 0p at 24.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
