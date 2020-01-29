StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company Concepta said it would continue efforts to boost sales of its fertility and pregnancy product, myLotus, but also look to launch new products in the coming year.
The company said it had made 'substantial progress to establish an effective operational structure to ensure the commercial success of myLotus, and to advance new product opportunities.
It achieved a 30% cost reduction to the current operating overhead, the impact of which would be seen in the financial year ending December 2020.
Concepta said it expected to launch a modest clinical trial with a leading London hospital in the first quarter of 2020, to further highlight the accuracy of myLotus when measured against in-clinic processes.
'Concepta will look to build out a portfolio around myLotus from 2021 onwards and a substantial portfolio product development programme is now underway, with new products expected to be ready for commercialisation in the next 12 months,' it added.
At 8:50am: [LON:CPT] Concepta Plc share price was +0.05p at 1.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: