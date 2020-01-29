StockMarketWire.com - 
DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £18,283,994

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £18,251,491

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £16,505,512

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £15,171,946

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £14,632,690

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £14,139,806

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £13,185,507

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £11,796,490

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £11,382,032

CSRT	Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £11,217,267

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £10,158,035

QLT	Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £9,934,451

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £9,913,872

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £8,755,366

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £7,959,970

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £7,889,792

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £7,801,879

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £7,533,888

HUR	Hurricane Energy Plc Ord 0.1p value of shares traded £7,452,830

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £7,333,225

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £6,620,479

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £5,965,496

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £5,963,376

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £5,877,194

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £5,856,973

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £5,545,117

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £5,522,489

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £5,428,682

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £4,783,884

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £4,533,046



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com