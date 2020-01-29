DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £18,283,994 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £18,251,491 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £16,505,512 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £15,171,946 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £14,632,690 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £14,139,806 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £13,185,507 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £11,796,490 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £11,382,032 CSRT Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £11,217,267 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £10,158,035 QLT Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £9,934,451 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £9,913,872 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £8,755,366 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £7,959,970 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £7,889,792 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £7,801,879 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £7,533,888 HUR Hurricane Energy Plc Ord 0.1p value of shares traded £7,452,830 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £7,333,225 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £6,620,479 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £5,965,496 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £5,963,376 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £5,877,194 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £5,856,973 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £5,545,117 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £5,522,489 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £5,428,682 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £4,783,884 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £4,533,046 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com