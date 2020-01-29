StockMarketWire.com - Waste management provider Biffa said it had opened a new £27.5m plastic bottle recycling facility in Seaham, County Durham.
The plant was capable of converting 57,000 tonnes of PET plastic per year, equivalent to 1.3bn plastic bottles.
PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, was a commonly used material to package soft drinks, and produced significantly lower carbon emissions.
'The plant will provide 100 full time jobs in the region, building on Biffa's established presence in the North where it already employs around 1,600 people,' the company said.
At 9:10am: [LON:BIFF] Biffa Plc share price was +2.5p at 289p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: