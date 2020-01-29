StockMarketWire.com - Medical imaging company Polarean Imaging reported positive results from two clinical trials.
The phase-three trials were assessing the company's drug-device combination, which used hyperpolarized 129Xenon gas MRI to visualise and quantify regional lung function.
Both trials met their primary endpoints, within the prospectively defined equivalence margin of plus or minus 14.7%, when compared to the FDA-approved reference standard, 133Xenon scintigraphy imaging.
'The positive results of these clinical trials validate our belief that Polarean's technology allows clinicians to visualise aspects of the lung function, which have never before been visible by MRI, both safely and quantitatively,' chief executive Richard Hullihen said.
At 9:18am: [LON:POLX] Polarean Imaging Plc Ord Gbp0.00037 share price was +1p at 32.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
